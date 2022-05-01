Britain says Russia using 'troll farms' to spread disinformation about the Ukraine conflict

More than two months have passed since the Russia-Ukraine conflict began, 66 days to be exact, and it is not showing any signs of slowing down.

Even after multiple rounds of peace talks, a consensus is yet to be reached, and the war continues both on the streets and online.

Now, the British Foreign Office on Sunday (May 1st) has accused Moscow of using a 'troll factory' to spread disinformation about the war in Ukraine.

As per them, Russia is using disinformation to target politicians across a number of countries, including Britain and South Africa.

This is based on UK-funded research which is yet to be published. As per the country, the research exposes how the Kremlin's disinformation campaign attempts to manipulate international public opinion of the Russian invasion of its neighbour while also recruiting sympathisers.

"The UK government has alerted international partners and will continue to work closely with allies and media platforms to undermine Russian information operations", said British Foreign Secretary Liz Truss in a statement, adding "we cannot allow the Kremlin and it's shady troll farms to invade our online space with their lies about Putin's illegal war."

Britain alleges that it has traced the Russian disinformation campaign to eight platforms including Telegram, Twitter, Facebook and Tik Tok. It has also accused the country of trying to recruit and coordinate with new supporters who then target Kremlin critics' profiles.

On the other hand, Russia calls the western media's coverage of the conflict biased. As per the Kremlin, the Western media narrative ignores the ex-soviet country's concerns about NATO expansion and the alleged persecution of Russian speaking people in Ukraine.

This war is not the first time Russia has been accused of participating in a disinformation campaign. Earlier in 2016, the US accused Moscow of meddling in the presidential election.

