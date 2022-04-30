In three months, five Russian oligarchs found dead; families of 3 businessmen killed too

Since the conflict between Russia and Ukraine escalated in last three months, at least five Russian oligarchs have been found dead, as per media reports. The authorities are claiming these deaths are suicides.

Families of three of these businessmen have also been reportedly killed. Four of these men were linked with Russian state-owned energy giant Gazprom or its subsidiaries, said reports.

On January 30, 2022, a top executive at Gazprom was found dead in his cottage in Leninsky village, as per Russian state media RIA Novosti. A suicide note was found at the scene, reported RIA.

The man was identified as Leonid Shulman, head, transport, Gazprom Invest, said Russian national broadcaster RenTv.

In the same village, Alexander Tyulakov, who was also a top executive at Gazprom, was found dead in his garage on February 25, an independent Russian newspaper Novaya Gazeta said. It also reported that he died by suicide.

A Russian billionaire, who was born in Ukraine, was also found dead in his Surrey home in England on February 28. He was identified as Mikhail Watford. The death is currently being investigated by the coroner and a hearing will be held on July 29, Surrey Police told CNN.

Russian businessman Vasily Melnikov, who owned medical supplies company MedStom, was found dead with his family in Nizhny Novgorod in March, said a report by Russian newspaper Kommersant.

And lastly, this month, two Russian oligarchs, Vladislav Avayev and Sergey Protosenya, were also found dead in their homes along with their families in apparent murder-suicide incidents. The development had prompted investigations by police, said local media reports in Russia and Spain.

In Moscow, Avayev, who was a former vice president of privately-owned Russian bank, Gazprombank, was found dead along with his wife and daughter in his apartment, as per TASS.

All of the dead had gunshot wounds. It prompted police to investigate the suicide angle, thinking Avayev may have shot his family members first and then himself.

Authorities had not identified victims, but Russian news outlets reported citing sources that it was Avayev and his family.

On the next day and over 2,000 miles away, Protosenya was also found hanged in his home, as per Spanish TV channel Telecinco. Oligarch’s wife and daughter were also fatally stabbed, the authorities said.

Spanish authorities were also working on theory that Protosenya may have killed his family and committed suicide.

