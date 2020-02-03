Brexit poster says leave Britain if you can't speak English; police investigate case

UK police are investigating a Brexit poster which reportedly appeared on Winchester Tower in Norwich which said “we do not tolerate” people speaking languages other than English in the building.

The poster allegedly also said that those speaking languages other than English in the building should leave the country.

“The Queens English is the spoken tongue here. If you do want to speak whatever is the mother tongue of your country you came from then we suggest you return to that place and return our flat to the council so they can let British people live here and we can return to what was normality before you infected this one great island.”

“You won’t have long till our government will implement rules that will put British first. So, best evolve or leave. God Save the Queen, her Government and all true patriots,” it added.

The police said the poster had been seized and was being examined. However, nobody has been arrested.

Norwich City council in a Twitter post said: "Norwich has a proud history of being a welcoming city, and we will not tolerate this behaviour. As soon as we became aware of this incident, we reported it to the police and they are investigating."

"We take this very seriously and encourage residents to contact us or the police if they have any concerns," the city council added.

The police added that the matter is being dealt with as a "racially aggravated public order incident."