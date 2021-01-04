Brazil's private clinics seek India's COVAXIN vaccine

A day after India's drug regulator approved COVAXIN for emergency use, various private clinics in Brazil are seeking Bharat Biotech's vaccine to fight against the increasing coronavirus tally.

The Brazilian Association of Vaccine Clinics (ABCVAC) has confirmed on its website that it has signed a memorandum of understanding with the Indian firm to purchase the Indian vaccine after the pharmaceutical company finishes its final stage of clinical trials.

"We had been looking for solutions for the private market, and the possibility came up of using this Indian vaccine, which is very promising," ABCVAC president Geraldo Barbosa told local reporters. "It's an additional sale that will not interfere with the quantity of vaccine doses the government has ordered."

This news has come out a few hours after the Indian drug regulator approved two vaccines — Serum Institute of India's Covishield, developed by Oxford University and pharma major AstraZeneca, and Bharat Biotech's COVAXIN — for emergency use in the country.

The order placement, however, depends on the approval by the far-right government, lead by the Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro, and Brazil's health regulator, Anvisa. As of now, the regulator has not approved any vaccine against the new coronavirus.

This decision has been taken by private clinics as Brazil's coronavirus death toll saw an alarming increase. Private clinics and few state governments are now have decided to launch their own vaccinations to be able to protect locals.

ABCVAC also explained that the reason private clinics are looking at other vaccines is to make sure all locals can access vaccines as the ones approved by the Bolsonaro government will first be reserved for high-priority groups, which will include leaders and vulnerable people.

Depending on the approval by Anvisa, the clinics are hoping to start mass inoculation drives by mid-March. On the other hand, Bolsonaro's government has not yet announced a start date for its vaccination campaign but is expected to make an announcement on Monday. Opposition leaders have accused the far-right government of waiting too long to make the announcement. "Neighboring countries have already started their vaccination campaigns. It is urgent we establish a timeframe to do the same. Ignorance must not prevail over science," Supreme Court Justice Gilmar Mendes tweeted.