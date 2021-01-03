India: DCGI approves Serum & Bharat Biotech vaccines for emergency use

Jan 03, 2021, 12.20 PM(IST) WION Video Team
The Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) approved the Serum Institute's coronavirus vaccine 'Covishield' and Bharat Biotech's 'Covaxin', making them India's first vaccines against the pandemic.
