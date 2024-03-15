Brazil escalates fight against dengue fever outbreak with bacteria-infected mosquitoes

Brazil is escalating its fight against a severe outbreak of dengue fever, a mosquito-borne viral disease, by implementing a strategy of releasing bacteria-infected mosquitoes across six cities. Anti-dengue mosquitoes typically refer to genetically modified mosquitoes that are used to combat the spread of dengue fever. These mosquitoes are engineered to carry a gene that either kills them before they reach adulthood or renders them unable to transmit the dengue virus.

Dengue fever is more prevalent in wetter environments and is primarily transmitted by Aedes mosquitoes, particularly Aedes aegypti and Aedes albopictus. These mosquitoes thrive in warm, tropical and subtropical climates, and they breed in stagnant water.

With 1.6 million probable cases reported since January, matching the total for the previous year, and 491 confirmed deaths, Brazil is intensifying its response efforts. Health authorities are ramping up preventive measures, including thorough inspections for stagnant water containers that serve as breeding grounds for mosquitoes.

Ethel Maciel, the secretary for health surveillance at the health ministry, highlighted the need for updated strategies in light of the changing dengue patterns.

The Wolbachia method, named after a bacteria not naturally found in Aedes aegypti mosquitoes, has shown promise in mitigating dengue transmission. Already implemented in five Brazilian cities, the method has safeguarded 3.2 million individuals.

An expansion, funded at 80 million reais, will extend coverage to an additional 1.7 million people in six new municipalities. The initiative involves breeding Wolbachia-infected mosquitoes, affectionately nicknamed "wolbitos" by Brazilians, in a Rio de Janeiro laboratory.

These mosquitoes will then be released to suppress the Aedes aegypti population.

Catia Cabral, the lab supervisor, described the growth in mosquito-rearing capacity, highlighting plans for a larger facility to accommodate the expanding operation. The Wolbachia method's success in Niteroi, where dengue cases remain comparatively low, underscores its effectiveness.

Axel Grael, the mayor of Niteroi, credited the Wolbachia strategy for the city's success in curbing dengue transmission. Research indicated a substantial decrease in dengue, chikungunya, and Zika cases associated with Wolbachia deployment.