Pilot-seat error behind Latam mid-air plunge: Reports

The terrifying plunge experienced on a Latam Airlines Boeing 787 Dreamliner flight earlier this week may have been attributed to a mistake made in the cockpit, rather than any inherent flaw in the Boeing jet, according to a report in the Wall Street Journal.

Citing unnamed US industry officials briefed on preliminary evidence from the investigation, the report suggests that a flight attendant may have accidentally activated a switch on the pilot’s seat while serving a meal.

This action reportedly triggered a motorised feature, pushing the pilot into the controls and causing the plane's nose to pitch downward. Despite the harrowing ordeal, the pilot managed to regain control and safely land the aircraft.

The incident resulted in numerous injuries among passengers, with some being thrown towards the cabin ceiling. One passenger recounted being informed by a pilot that he had lost control of the plane when his instruments malfunctioned, indicating a potential new safety concern for Boeing, which has been grappling with ongoing safety and quality issues surrounding its commercial jets.

Latam Airlines acknowledged the incident, stating that the plane experienced a technical event during the flight, causing a significant movement. The airline confirmed the safe landing of the aircraft in Auckland and stated that it is cooperating with authorities in the investigation.

Efforts to elucidate the cause of the flight's problem are underway, with investigators from New Zealand, Australia and Chile examining data from the black boxes, which contain recordings of cockpit conversations and flight instrument data.

Meanwhile, Boeing has expressed readiness to assist in the investigation.

For Boeing, a clearance of any fault in the Latam flight would come as a relief amidst ongoing scrutiny over safety concerns. The company faces multiple investigations following an incident involving an Alaska Airlines Boeing 737 Max flight in January. This incident, along with previous fatal crashes attributed to design flaws, has prompted renewed scrutiny of Boeing's commercial jets.

Despite the challenges, Boeing executives have acknowledged the need for improvement in aircraft quality and safety standards, emphasising accountability and a commitment to enhancing customer safety.