In Pics | The top 7 airlines in the world

Written By: Ipsa Prasun Updated: May 31, 2023, 01:05 PM IST

Every year the Australia-based aviation safety and product rating agency AirlineRatings.com releases the list of the world’s best airlines and this year Air New Zealand has topped the list. AirlineRatings.com cited Air New Zealand’s intriguing SkyNest economy beds which are set to launch in the year 2024 as one of the key factors determining its number one spot. However, Air New Zealand is not the only airway that offers high-quality services. So, which are the other top-class airlines, let’s take a look:

Air New Zealand

Air New Zealand has topped the list of the best airways in the world this year. Lauding the airlines, Geoffrey Thomas, AirlineRatings.com’s editor-in-chief, told CNN Travel, “It’s this airlines' focus on the economy travelers’ wellbeing and comfort that impressed the judges.”

Qatar Airways

After Air New Zealand, Qatar airways stands second on the list. Qatar Airways had topped last year’s AirlineRatings.com’s ranking. The airways has also won the Best Business Class, Best Catering and Excellence in Long Haul Travel - Middle East awards.

Etihad Airways

Coming in on the third spot is Abu Dhabi’s Etihad Airways. To make assessments about the best airlines in the world, AirlineRatings.com accesses several factors such as major safety, government audits, passenger reviews, airline fleet age, profitability, product offerings, staff relations and more.

Korean Air

The Korean airways – Korean Air was at spot four. The Korean air had also won the Excellence in Long Haul travel – North Asia award.

Singapore Airlines

The fifth spot was taken by Singapore Airlines which is named one of the best in travel industry. It has also won the Best First Class award and the Excellence in Long Haul Travel – Southeast Asia award.

Qantas Airways

Qantas airway came in the sixth spot. Qantas Airways, the flag carrier of Australia is the country's largest airline by fleet size, international flights, and international destinations. It is the second oldest airline still in operation.

Virgin Australia

Virgin Australia, the largest airline by fleet size to use the Virgin brand, started its service in the year 2000 as Virgin Blue.

