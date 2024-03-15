'Highly inappropriate': Kishida condemns party's dancers event. Here's why

Prime Minister Fumio Kishida of Japan has expressed strong disapproval of a gathering held in the western city of Wakayamaby and was attended by the members of the ruling party's youth division last November.

The incident that Kishida took exception to was held by a chapter of the Liberal Democratic Party (LDP), a major conservative political party in Japan that has been one of the most dominant political forces in the country since its formation in 1955. A video from the event by the LDP, which has been embroiled in several scandals, depicted women dressed in swimwear, according to media reports.

Chiding the organisers, Kishida on Friday (Mar 15) deemed the event "highly inappropriate and most regrettable." Following the backlash, at least one organiser of the event has already resigned from the party.

As per reports, the performers who were present at the event were affiliated with the Glamor Dancers troupe based in Osaka and Kyoto. The dancers allegedly engaged in activities such as receiving banknotes with their mouths from mouths of the participants.

In their defence, one of the organisers Tetsuya Kawabata said that the dancers were made part of the event in a bid to promote diversity. "We invited the dancers after studying from various viewpoints, including whether it matches the theme of diversity," Kawabata was believed to have said.

Kishida said that the event contradicted the government's pursuit of diversity. "What my cabinet seeks is an inclusive society where all people feel the meaning of life with their dignity and diversity respected," Kishida had stated.

Amid the controversy, the LDP's national youth wing also issued apologies, announcing the resignation of two other MPs who were present at the event.

The LDP is also facing accusations of accepting illegal donations or engaging in questionable fundraising practices. One high-profile example is the "Recruit scandal" of the late 1980s, where LDP politicians were accused of receiving bribes from the Recruit Co., a Japanese information technology company.