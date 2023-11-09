Boris Johnson's big claim: Ex-PM says Rishi Sunak 'stooge' in Dominic Cummings Jan 2020 'plot'

Former British prime minister Boris Johnson has said the Conservatives are "drifting to defeat" under Rishi Sunak administration. He also claimed that the current prime minister is a "stooge" in the plot by Dominic Cummings.

His remarks came while speaking during a series of interviews with former cabinet minister Nadine Dorries for her new book, titled, The Plot: the Political Assassination of Boris Johnson, which was released on Thursday.

Johnson said that UK PM Sunak was offering voters "nothing to rally behind" and added that the current prime minister needs to offer a "positive agenda for change".

He told Dorries: "I heard that Cummings has said he started to plot to get rid of me in January 2020. The plot was always to get Rishi in. I just couldn't see it at the time. It's like this Manchurian candidate, their stooge."

The former also said during the interview that Sunak has so far failed to inspire.

He argued that Britain's first Indian-origin PM has given voters in former red wall Labour seats "nothing to rally behind" after he won them over by promising to deliver Brexit.

He said: "You've got to have a positive agenda for change in the country. You know, people still feel hacked off. They voted for change in 2019 and they are drifting back to Labour in those Brexit seats because they're not seeing a changed government."

According to Johnson, the government needs a "massive kick in the pants" going forward.

Johnson criticises Sunak's policies

Johnson slammed some of the policy moves made by Sunak, stating that the PM had destroyed his legacy.

He said that the HS2 has "become a total joke" in the aftermath of its northern leg being scrapped.

"There was a massive agenda we had as a government to transform the country, and it doesn't seem to be happening in any form of articulated way," he said.

Johnson added that the chancellor Jeremy Hunt should be cutting corporation tax.

Meanwhile, Johnson on Sunday (Nov 5) paid a visit to Kibbutz Kfar Aza, which was devastated by Hamas militants in the Oct 7 attacks. He was with former Australian prime minister Scott Morrison.

They were accompanied by Israeli soldiers and officials, as they walked into some of the houses burned during the attacks.

Johnson said he believe that the attacks might suggest that the memory of the Holocaust is "starting to fade" but stressed that antisemitism "simply cannot be tolerated".