Did Boris Johnson really ask if Covid could be killed by hairdryer up nose?

London, UKEdited By: Srishti Singh SisodiaUpdated: Nov 02, 2023, 05:46 PM IST

File photo of Boris Johnson. Photograph:(Reuters)

Last year, Johnson was ousted by Conservative MPs after a string of scandals, including 'Partygate' controversy around lockdown-breaching parties in Downing Street. 

Former prime minister Boris Johnson, who resigned in the aftermath of a probe into the Partygate scandal as it was found that he misled parliament, apparently asked the top scientists Chris Whitty and Patrick Vallance if coronavirus (COVID-19) could be destroyed by blowing a "special hairdryer" up the nose, reports said on Wednesday (Nov 1). 

His former top aide Dominic Cummings said that Johnson had also asked him to find a "dead cat" to get rid of pandemic front pages of newspapers. Apparently, he was "sick" of it. 

Notably, the phrase "dead cat" is often used to divert attention away from an unwanted story. 

Local reports have said that Johson wanted Whitty and Vallance to give their opinions about it. 

In a statement submitted to a public inquiry into Covid, Cummings used his 115-page witness statement and in-person testimony to assail Ex-PM's Covid handling. 

In late 2020, Cummings quit Johnson's government after falling out with him. 

"A low point was when he circulated a video of a guy blowing a special hairdryer up his nose 'to kill Covid' and asked the CSA and CMO what they thought," the former aide said. 

When the pandemic was raging with hundreds and thousands of positive cases every day, several false claims started circulating on social media forums. Many fact-checkers have debunked the claim about hair dryers and saunas killing Covid. 

Cummings further said that various personal and political matters were reasons why Johnson was "extremely distracted" when the virus first hit Britain. 

"He had a divorce to finalise and was grappling with financial problems from that," he wrote. 

"An ex-girlfriend was making accusations about him in the media. His current girlfriend wanted to finalise the announcement of their engagement. He said he wanted to work on his Shakespeare book," he added.

Now, the inquiry, which is chaired by a retired senior judge, is to interview Johnson and current Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, who was finance minister during the pandemic, later this year. 

(With inputs from agencies)

Srishti Singh Sisodia

Srishti Singh Sisodia is a digital journalist at WION and majorly writes on world politics. She is a die-hard FCBarcelona fan. She follows world sports and likes to write about football, cricket and tennis. She also covers health-related stories extensively to inform common people about diseases, and their impacts. 

