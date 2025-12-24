/Bondi Beach Shooting: New South Wales introduces fresh gun, anti-terror rules

After the Bondi Beach mass shooting, Australia's most populous state, New South Wales, passed some new gun and anti-terror rules on Wednesday (Dec 24). As per the new rules, people are restricted from making public displays of terror symbols. The parliament passed the Terrorism and Other Legislation Amendment Bill early morning after the upper house approved the bill by 18 votes to eight during an emergency sitting.

Premier Chris Minn said that not all the residents of the state would support the new rules, but his government was doing everything possible to keep people safe. "Sydney ?and New South Wales has changed forever as a result of that terrorist activity," Minns told reporters.

Minns has hailed the 43-year-old Ahmed al Ahmed, who wrestled a gun from one of the alleged attackers during the mass shooting at Bondi Beach. The Sydney resident is currently recovering in a hospital after undergoing surgery for bullet wounds to his arm and hand. He was identified as a bystander who hid behind parked cars before charging at the gunman from behind.

As per the Australian Police, a 50-year-old father and his 24-year-old son carried out the attack on Sunday (Dec 14) at a Jewish celebration. The shooting has been called the worst in 3 years, as around 15 people were reported killed.

"My son is a hero. He served in the police, he has the passion to defend people," Ahmed's father, Mohamed Fateh al Ahmed, told state broadcaster ABC News in an interview. He said that Ahmed is an Australian citizen and sells fruits and vegetables.

"When he saw people lying on the ground and the blood, quickly his conscience pushed him to attack one of the terrorists and take away his weapon," Mohamed Fateh said.