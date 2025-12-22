/Bondi Beach shooter transferred from hospital to jail: Australian police

Google Preferred
Prajvi Mathur
Edited By Prajvi Mathur
Published: Dec 22, 2025, 09:50 IST | Updated: Dec 22, 2025, 10:34 IST
Story highlights

The shooter, identified as 24-year-old Naveed Akram, had been receiving treatment in a hospital under police guard. He is facing multiple charges, including terrorism and 15 murders.

Australian police on Monday (Dec 22) said that the only surviving suspect in last weekend’s shooting has been transferred from the hospital to jail. The shooter, identified as 24-year-old Naveed Akram, had been receiving treatment in a hospital under police guard. He is facing multiple charges, including terrorism and 15 murders.

Meanwhile, court documents released on Monday have revealed new details about the mass shooting incident that killed 15 and injured over 40 when two gunmen opened fire at the crowd gathered at Bondi Beach to celebrate the Jewish festival of Hanukkah.

(more details to follow)



