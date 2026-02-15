‘Board of Peace members have pledged over $5 billion, thousands of personnel for Gaza,’ says Trump

US President Donald Trump said on Sunday that Board of Peace member states have pledged more than $5 billion for reconstruction and humanitarian efforts in Gaza and will make the announcement at the upcoming meeting on Thursday.

Trump wrote in a post on Truth Social that member states have also committed thousands of personnel for a UN-authorised stabilisation force and local police in the Palestinian enclave.

The US president said the board’s first official meeting on Thursday will take place at the Donald J. Trump Institute of Peace, which the State Department recently renamed after the president.

“We will announce that member states have pledged more than $5 billion dollars toward the Gaza humanitarian and reconstruction efforts, and have committed thousands of personnel to the International Stabilisation Force and local police to maintain security and peace for Gazans.” Trump wrote.

“The Board of Peace will prove to be the most consequential International Body in History, and it is my honour to serve as its Chairman,” he added.

Trump also stressed that Hamas must uphold its “commitment to full and immediate demilitarisation”.

Delegations from more than 20 countries, including heads of state, are expected to attend the meeting.

The regional Middle East powers including Turkey, Egypt, Saudi Arabia, Qatar and Israel have joined the board, but global powers and traditional Western US allies have been more cautious.

The creation of peace board was endorsed by a UN Security Council resolution as part of the Trump administration’s plan to end the war between Israel and Hamas in Gaza.

The Board of Peace was originally intended to supervise Gaza’s temporary governance after ceasefire, but was later expanded to address global conflicts.

Israel and Hamas agreed to the peace plan last year with a ceasefire officially taking effect in October, though both accuse each other repeatedly of violating the ceasefire terms.