/‘Clown Show’: Barack Obama reacts to Trump’s racist video portraying Obamas as apes

Barack Obama described the United States politics under President Donald Trump as a "Clown Show" days after a racist animated video showing him and Michelle Obama was posted on Trump's Truth Social account. He stated Majority of American finds the recent rhetoric from White House troubling.

The Former President made these remarks during a podcast with left-leaning commentator Tyler Cohen's "No Lie" podcast, during which he addressed the controversial video.

Following the backlash over the video, Trump removed it from his account but refused to apologise despite criticism from both Democratic and Republican Parties.

"I think it's important to recognise that the majority of the American people find this behaviour deeply troubling," Obama said.

The host raised concerns about the deteriorating quality of discourse in American politics, citing an instance of the administration labelling two US citizens killed in ICE raids as "domestic terrorists."

"There's this sort of clown show that's happening on social media and on television," he said.

Obama called the use of such language an attempt at "distraction" and insisted that common American Citizens still believe in "decency, courtesy, [and] kindness," adding "And what is true is that there doesn't seem to be any shame about this among people who used to feel like you had to have some sort of decorum and a sense of propriety and respect for the office, right? So that's been lost," he added.

Obama also drew a contrast with Trump’s willingness to deploy federal force domestically, saying that while he could have “simply unilaterally ordered the military” into states that opposed him, he believed doing so “is contrary to how I think our democracy is supposed to work.”

On the issue of voter frustration that Democrats are not pushing back forcefully enough, Obama defended a measured approach, saying, “Sometimes I think we're tough on Democrats.”