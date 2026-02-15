/New OTT Releases this week (February 16-22, 2026): Kennedy, 56 Days, Pavane- 8 latest movies and TV shows on Netflix, Prime Video and more

This week's OTT releases are full of suspense, drama, and gripping stories that will keep you glued to your screens. From Anurag Kashyap's Kennedy to The Night Agent, this week's lineup is driven by suspense, crime, investigation, and edge-of-the-seat narratives.
From chilling mysteries to romantic chaos, this week's OTT slate has something for everyone, from the Korean drama Pavane to Kennedy starring Sunny Leone. Scroll and take a look at the releases of the upcoming week accordingly.
Where to watch: ZEE5
Release Date: February 20th, 2026
Anurag Kashyap's directorial features Sunny Leone, Rahul Bhat, and many more. The plot follows Uday Shetty (Rahul Bhat), a former cop presumed dead who now operates under the alias Kennedy as an enforcer for a corrupt police system. Shetty was driven by a personal quest for vengeance against a gangster named Saleem, played by Aamir Dalvi.
Where to watch: Netflix
Release Date: February 20th, 2026
It is a Spanish-language psychological thriller and disaster film directed by David Victori that follows a family trapped in a forest during a wildfire. They get entangled in a situation dealing with both external disaster and internal secrets.
Where to watch: Netflix
Release Date: February 20th, 2026
Based on the bizarre cases in Las Vegas, this adult animated comedy series revolves around Lincoln Gumb, a boring lawyer whose career is at risk because he cannot win cases in the wild, chaotic environment of Las Vegas. His life takes a turn when he teams up with Sheila Flambé, a flamboyant local magician and hedonist.
Where to watch: Netflix
Release Date: February 20th, 2026
It is a South Korean romantic drama film directed by Lee Jong-pil. The film stars Go Ah-sung, Byun Yo-han, and Moon Sang-min. It revolves around three adults struggling in a shallow, appearance-focused society. The plot explores a heartfelt story of self-acceptance, love, and emotional healing.
Where to watch: Netflix
Release Date: February 19th, 2026
The Night Agent season 3 follows Gabriel Basso, who is tasked with tracking down a young Treasury agent who murdered his boss and fled to Istanbul with sensitive government data. The 10-episode series offers an intense, binge-worthy experience.
Where to watch: Apple TV
Release Date: February 20th, 2026
Season 2 stars Jennifer Garner as Hannah Hall, who seeks to protect her stepdaughter, Bailey, after her husband, Owen Michaels (Nikolaj Coster-Waldau), vanishes amidst a fraud scandal, leaving a note with “Protect her” written on it.
Where to watch: Netflix
Release Date: February 19th, 2026
It is a historical drama based on the true story of Gösta Engzell, played by Henrik Dorsin, a Swedish Foreign Ministry bureaucrat who saved thousands of Jewish lives during WWII. It also stars Gösta Engzell, Sissela Benn, Rut Vogl, Jonas Karlsson, Staffan Söderström, Marianne Mörck, Stina Johansson, Jonas Malmsjö, and Svante Hellstedt.
Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video
Release Date: February 18th, 2026
The American erotic thriller is based on Catherine Ryan Howard's novel of the same name. Set in Dublin, Ireland, during the 2020 COVID-19 lockdown, after a chance supermarket encounter, Ciara and Oliver move in together as lockdown hits. After 56 days, the investigation leads to their turbulent love story, resulting in a decomposing body being discovered by the police.