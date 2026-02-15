/New OTT Releases this week (February 16-22, 2026): Kennedy, 56 Days, Pavane- 8 latest movies and TV shows on Netflix, Prime Video and more

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video

Release Date: February 18th, 2026

The American erotic thriller is based on Catherine Ryan Howard's novel of the same name. Set in Dublin, Ireland, during the 2020 COVID-19 lockdown, after a chance supermarket encounter, Ciara and Oliver move in together as lockdown hits. After 56 days, the investigation leads to their turbulent love story, resulting in a decomposing body being discovered by the police.