/Video | 3 killed after car crashes into divider, splits into two in Gujarat’s Rajkot

Three people, including a woman, were killed and another man seriously injured after a speeding car crashed into the divider on a railway bridge in Gujarat's Rajkot on Sunday (Feb 13) morning.

According to the police, the impact of the collision was so severe that it split the vehicle into two parts. The incident occurred on a bridge at Jetalsar Junction in Jetpur.

The victims, three men and one woman, were returning in a car from a Maha Shivratri fair in Junagadh. Two of the victims, Muskan Bagda and Arun Wala, died on the spot, while another passenger, Jaideep Chauhan, died during treatment in the hospital.



Amit Parmar, the fourth individual, survived the accident but sustained serious injuries and is undergoing treatment after being referred from the local hospital.



Upon receiving information, police rushed to the spot and cleared the traffic congestion caused by the crash. The injured were rushed to the hospital, while the bodies of the deceased were sent for post-mortem.

The Police launched an investigation into the accident to ascertain the cause of the accident.