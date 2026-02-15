/7 reasons why you can't miss India vs Pakistan T20 World Cup clash

The geopolitical tension has officially spilled onto the pitch. Stemming from an incident at last year's Asia Cup, the Indian team, led by Suryakumar Yadav, has maintained a strict "no-handshake" policy with their opponents. This stance has carried over into tonight's fixture, meaning the pre- and post-match body language between Surya and Pakistan skipper Salman Ali Agha will be just as intensely scrutinized as the cricket itself.