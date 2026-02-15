India struck trade deals from position of strength: PM Modi; calls for higher private R&D spending

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday (Feb 15) said that Union Budget 2026 reflects India's "yearning to become a developed nation" and that the "Budget was not a 'now or never' moment born out of compulsion but a ‘we are ready moment’ born out of preparation and inspiration."

In an interview with PTI, the Prime Minister, on the issue of the recent trade deal, stated that “political stability, political predictability restored investor confidence in India,” adding that "Stronger manufacturing, services, MSMEs enable India to negotiate trade pacts from a position of strength"

Amid opposition's criticism of India's trade agreement with the United States, the Prime Minister Modi declared that "Our FTAs are designed to expand market access for MSMEs in textile, leather, chemicals, handicrafts, gems and other sectors."

Touching on the defence sector and the hike in spending in the recent Budget, Modi said, “The government has a duty to modernise the defence sector in line with current realities.”

Despite the government’s long push for self-reliance in defence manufacturing, India has recently decided to purchase 114 Rafale jets from France. He added that the government would do whatever it takes to support and strengthen the country’s armed forces.

Turning on opposition, PM Modi slammed "UPA-era mismanagement" that left India unable to negotiate from a position of strength, adding that "During UPA rule, talks would begin and then break down; a little real substancewas achieved despite long negotiations."

He declared that the government is committed to reforms and it has displayed it in letter and spirit.

PM hailed the private sector as "critical for the next phase of economic transformation" and called for "decisive response" from them. He said the private sector must focus less on protecting margins and "invest aggressively in R&D supply chain," emphasising that the next leap of Vikist Bharat will depend on “bold investment by the private sector, innovation, long-term capacity, and global competitiveness”