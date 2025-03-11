In the summer of 2020, George Floyd's death in Minneapolis, US, after police brutality sparked nationwide outrage. In the aftermath, protesters marched with placards against intolerance and racial discrimination during President Donald Trump's first tenure. Tens of thousands of undeterred demonstrators fought against societal evil; that's when 'Black Lives Matter' was coined and became a movement.

In October 2021, Black Lives Matter Plaza was established at Lafayette Square of President's Park in Washington, DC - one block from the White House. It was looked at as a statement and a voice against injustice.

Now, after nearly four years, it is being brought down—during Trump's second term in office. After a crew razed the arena on Wednesday (Mar 5), DC Mayor Muriel Bowser issued a statement: "We have long considered Black Lives Matter Plaza's evolution, and the plaza will be part of DC's America 250 mural project, where we will invite students and artists to create new murals across all eight wards."

It further added, "The mural inspired millions of people and helped our city through a very painful period, but now we can't afford to be distracted by meaningless congressional interference. The devastating impacts of the federal job cuts must be our number one concern. Our focus is on economic growth, public safety, and supporting our residents affected by these cuts."

People are upset, and they look at it as a downgrade, more like going back to square one, making their fight against racial injustice insignificant.

President Donald Trump made it clear during his address at a joint session of Congress that he would work to protect the police force. He had said, "I've already signed an executive order requiring a mandatory death penalty for anyone who murders a police officer. Tonight, I'm asking Congress to pass that policy into permanent law."

"I am also asking for a new crime bill getting tough on repeat offenders while enhancing protection for America's police officers so they can do their jobs without fear of their lives being destroyed. We are not going to let them be killed," he added.