/Bizarre Pakistan! Parrot sellers face heat after journalist criticises the government

In a saga that could only unfold in Pakistan, parrot sellers have suffered collateral damage after a journalist’s critique of the government. Pakistan's Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) has reportedly frozen the bank accounts of independent journalist Asad Ali Toor, his family, and several bird sellers nationwide, all over transactions linked to the sale of parrots. The crackdown has raised fresh concerns over the misuse of financial tools to silence dissent.

Accounts Frozen Over Parrot Transactions

The issue first surfaced in April when Rozi Khan, a 29-year-old bird seller from Karachi, discovered his bank account had been closed following an FIA directive dated April 10, as reported by Pakistani newspaper, The Friday Times. Khan was on a business trip to Islamabad and, after completing a routine sale, was met with 'Invalid bank account' at an ATM. “I sell birds to all sorts of people,” he said. “I had no idea that selling parrots to a journalist could lead to this.”

The investigation appeared to centre on Khan’s business with Asad Ali Toor, a prominent YouTuber and government critic with over 3,35,000 subscribers. Toor, known for his sharp commentary on the government and military, also collects rare parrots and spends more than Rs. 50,000 monthly on their care. Without any formal charges, the FIA froze the accounts of Toor, his parents, brother, cousin and multiple bird sellers across cities including Lahore, Sargodha and Rawalpindi.

No Explanation, Only Questions

Another bird seller, Nadeem Nasir, a 60-year-old businessman from Lahore, learned his account had been shut after a cheque bounced. When he managed to speak to FIA officials, he was questioned about his connection to Toor. “The last time he purchased parrots from me was in 2023 and early 2024,” Nasir told the Pakistani newspaper. “Since then, there has been no business transaction between us.”

Toor himself said he only discovered the crackdown after his cousin’s account was frozen. “It’s not just about me. Even people who sold me birds are being punished. It’s absurd,” he said.

Crackdown on Critics

This incident follows Toor’s previous troubles with authorities, including an arrest in February 2024 for allegedly running a 'malicious campaign' against the state, and an earlier assault in 2021. In May, the Islamabad High Court ordered Toor’s bank account restored after the FIA failed to justify its actions, submitting only a brief reply citing investigations into alleged “anti-state posts” and possible “money laundering”. As Pakistan tightens its grip on critical voices, even bird sellers find themselves under suspicion.