/Why do fighter jets use mysterious ‘Mach’ numbers instead of mph?

You often hear figures like ‘Mach 1.8’ or ‘Mach 3’ when talking about fighter jet speeds, but what do these numbers actually signify, and why do they matter more than just quoting speed in miles per hour? From the earliest experiments breaking the sound barrier to today’s stealth fighters slipping unseen at transonic speeds, Mach number remains the universal language of high-speed flight.

Its origins go back to 19th-century physics, yet it still governs some of the most advanced military technology ever built. Let's look beyond the headline numbers to explore why Mach number remains at the heart of modern aerial warfare, and why even the fastest jets must respect what it tells them.