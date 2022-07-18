Bison make a comeback in Britain, 10,000 years after they went extinct

Steppe Bison, a majestic creature roamed the face of Earth about 10,000 years ago before it went extinct. It roamed at a place that would later be named 'England'. Now, thousands of years later, three bisons have been released in the woods of Kent to bring the olden days.

An older female from Highland Wildlife Park, Scotland and two young females from Fota Wildlife Park, Ireland form the triumvirate group. All three females have been fitted with tracking collars so that their movements can be recorded. Officials associated with the project have stated that a young male bison will soon be flown from Germany, around mid-August to join the herd.

These gentle giants, also dubbed 'ecosystem engineers' were released into the wildlife under the $1.4 million 'Wilder Blean project', funded by the People’s Postcode Lottery. It is an experiment that attempts to use the bisons and their natural behaviour to transform the commercial pine forest into a natural woodland, in a way that no other animal can.

According to wildlife experts, the bison can transform the entire area and allow new flora and fauna to thrive. These giants eat the bark of the tree to create dust baths, which has numerous benefits for other plant and animal species.

Similarly, the trees that will fall will allow light to reach the forest ground, making the plants grow. Moreover, the woodlands are expected to absorb more carbon as Britain continues to battle its worst ever heatwave.

Initially, the females will have a five-hectare area to explore which will soon be expanded to 50 hectares, once the bull arrives. Eventually, 200 hectares of area in Wilder bean will be opened for the bisons, with other animals also expected to join them.

(With inputs from agencies)



