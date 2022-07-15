Britain issues national emergency as Europe swelters due to wildfires

In a first, Britain's meteorological agency on Friday issued a "red" warning for exceptional heat. According to the website of the Met Office, "Exceptional, perhaps record-breaking, temperatures are likely on Monday, then again on Tuesday."



"Nights are also likely to be exceptionally warm for the UK, especially in urban areas. This is likely to lead to widespread impacts on people and infrastructure."

In order to take extra measures to protect the vulnerable, the UK Health Security Agency body and the Met Office issued a level 3 heat-health alert for some parts of the country earlier this week.

''When a heatwave is so severe and/or prolonged that its effects extend outside the health and social care system,'' then level 4 warning is issued.

''At this level, illness and death may occur among the fit and healthy, and not just in high-risk groups,'' as per Met Office.

The previous record for the highest ever recorded temperature in Britain was recorded on July 25 2019, when a temperature of 38.7C was recorded in Cambridge University Botanic Garden.

Warning of a surge in heat-related admissions, UK hospitals are seeing a surge of hospitalisation while train operators have told passengers to expect cancellations.

With warnings issued for worse to come in Britain officials are worried about the effects on people's health and on healthcare systems already challenged by the COVID-19 pandemic as the searing heat sweeps Europe.

Experts believe that heatwaves were caused by global warming and can become regular occurrences if urgent steps are not taken to prevent it.

Friederike Otto, Senior Lecturer in Climate Science at the Grantham Institute at Imperial College London, told news agency AFP that "Climate change is driving this heatwave, just as it is driving every heatwave now."

