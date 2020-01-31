Bill Gates eldest daughter announces engagement to Egyptian equestrian

Billionaire philanthropist Bill Gates' daughter is set to marry Egyptian equestrian Nayel Nassar.

In an Instagram post, Jennifer Gates wrote: "Nayel Nassar, you are one of a kind. Absolutely swept me off my feet this past weekend, surprising me in the most meaningful location over one of our many shared passions."

"I can't wait to spend the rest of our lives learning, growing, laughing and loving together. Yes a million times over."

Bill Gates also expressed his happiness with her daughter's announcement. "I'm completely thrilled. Congratulations," Bill wrote.

The Egyptian also shared the news on his Instagram post, which said: "SHE SAID YES!!...I'm feeling like the luckiest (and happiest) man in the world right about now. Jenn, you are everything I could have possibly imagined..and so much more."

Jennifer is the eldest daughter of Microsoft founder and met Nayel when the duo attended Standford University.

Jennifer's net worth is nearly USD 110 billion.