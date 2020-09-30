Biden's 'inshallah' in response to Trump during debate lights up Twitter

United States President Donald Trump and his Democratic challenger, former vice-president Joe Biden, faced off in their first debate of the campaign in Cleveland, with the former talking over his rival and the moderator as he sought to hold the spotlight.

Trump is used to sparring with reporters, and throughout the 90-minute debate on Tuesday, he repeatedly talked over Biden and moderator Chris Wallace of Fox News.

Trump didn't mince words when Wallace asked him what he paid in federal income taxes in 2016 and 2017, after the New York Times reported that his tax returns showed only a $750 payment in each year.

Offering no evidence, Trump said he had paid, "millions of dollars. And you'll get to see it," despite his refusal to release any returns since he became a candidate in 2015, breaking with decades of tradition.

“When?” Biden asked.

The former vice-president then added, “inshallah” -- an Arabic word that translates to “God willing" or “if God wills it.” It generally refers to the Muslim belief that nothing will occur unless God wills it to be done.

To this end, Muslims in US took to Twitter to praise the Democratic nominee after he used the Arabic word.

Some criticised Biden’s comical use of the word.

Meanwhile, Trump attempted to walk a fine line, claiming he owed a hefty tax bill while also defending his efforts to pay as little taxes as possible.

When Wallace turned to Biden, the Democrat quickly pivoted to his economic plan, saying he would repeal Trump’s tax cuts that largely benefited corporations and the wealthy, and the discussion turned to the trillions of dollars those proposals represent.

The debate split-screen regularly showed the two candidates talking simultaneously while Wallace pleaded for order.

"Please let the vice president talk," Wallace admonished Trump during one of his interruptions.

"Will you shut up, man?" Biden said to Trump, one of many times he directed the president to be quiet.

The effect was exhausting, for viewers and, seemingly, for the moderator, who conceded at one point that he was having trouble following.

