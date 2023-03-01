Biden appoints two prominent Indian American corporate leaders to his Export Council

US President Joe Biden on Wednesday nominated two prominent Indian American corporate leaders Punit Renjen and Rajesh Subramaniam to his Export Council, the principal national advisory committee on international trade.

White House made the announcement in a statement where it listed all the individuals Biden has nominated to his Export Council. The Council serves as the principal national advisory committee on international trade. This comes after Biden recently nominated another Indian-American Ajay Banga to be the head of the World Bank.

The council advises the president on government policies and programmes that affect US trade performance, promotes export expansion and provides a forum for discussing and resolving trade-related problems among the business, industrial, agricultural, labour, and government sectors.

Rajesh Subramaniam is currently the president and Chief Executive Officer and a member of the Board of Directors of FedEx Corporation, one of the world’s largest transportation companies.

Meanwhile, Punit Renjen retired as Deloitte Global CEO on December 31, 2022 after having served in the role since June 2015. He now serves as Deloitte Global CEO Emeritus. Deloitte operates in 150 countries, with 415,000 professionals, and 2022 revenues of $59.3 billion.

Subramaniam is responsible for providing strategic direction for all FedEx operating companies. Subramaniam is chair of the five-person executive committee, which plans and executes the corporation’s strategic business activities.

He is also chair of the FedEx Strategic Management Committee, a select group of the company’s top leadership, which sets the strategic direction for the enterprise.

Before being named President and CEO-elect in March 2022, he was President and Chief Operating Officer of FedEx Corporation. Previously, Subramaniam held various leadership roles in operations and marketing across the FedEx portfolio of operating companies.

Subramaniam also serves on the board of directors of FedEx Corporation, the Procter & Gamble Company, the US Chamber of Commerce’s China Center Advisory Board, FIRST, the US-India Strategic Partnership Forum, and the US-China Business Council, and a member of the US-India CEO Forum.

The corporate leader is also a proud 2023 recipient of the Pravasi Bharatiya Samman Award, the highest civilian award presented by the President of India to the Indian diaspora in recognition of outstanding achievements in India and abroad.

Meanwhile, Punit Renjen during his tenure as CEO developed and executed a global strategy that resulted in Deloitte becoming the leading professional services organisation in the world and recognised as the strongest and most valuable commercial services brand.

Under Renjen’s leadership, Deloitte launched WorldClass—a global effort to prepare 100 million underprivileged people for a world of opportunity—based on the belief that when society thrives, business thrives.

Recently, Deloitte made a commitment to be net zero by 2030 under its WorldClimate initiative and joined the First Movers Coalition. Renjen is deeply committed to advancing diversity and inclusion at Deloitte through measurable actions towards gender balance.

Over his career, Renjen has been recognised by numerous organisations for his leadership, business acumen and commitment to societal impact.

In 2022, Renjen was recognised by the Economic Times as “Global Indian of the Year” and the Carnegie Corporation of America as one of 34 “Great Immigrants. Great Americans.” In 2021, the US-India Strategic Partnership Forum recognised Renjen with its Global Achievement Award. In 2020, Renjen was awarded the Oregon History Makers Medal.

