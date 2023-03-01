'Hello Hong Kong' mission kicks off with half a million free air tickets on offer

Hong Kong began giving away half a million plane tickets to visitors from international locations, as part of the new campaign to boost the island's faltering economy. The giveaway coincides with Hong Kong's scrapping of Covid restrictions, one of the longest in the world.

The rollout of the first phase of free airplane tickets, however, was marked with chaos and long waits online on Wednesday. But many took to social media to toast the moment when they secured free airplane tickets.

The 'Hello Hong Kong' campaign

Hong Kong's Tourism Board has kickstarted the 'Hello Hong Kong' plan to ensure the return of the visitors to the island. Starting March 1, Hong Kong will give away 500,000 free round-trip airline tickets. The chief executive John Lee cited it as "probably the world's biggest welcome ever."

In Hong Kong, throughout the year, events and festivals such as Art Basel and the Dragon Boat Festival will take place. During these showpiece cultural events, the visitors will be able to avail eligible discounts on food, drinks, admission tickets, accommodation and transport.

'Hello Hong Kong' free air tickets: Which airlines are taking part in the promotion?

Cathay Pacific, HK Express, Greater Bay Airlines and Hong Kong Airlines are participating in the campaign, with phase-wise release of tickets.

'Hello Hong Kong' free air tickets: How to apply?

One can enter its name on Hong Kong Airport's flight-ticket lottery website. You can also register via the participating airlines' website. The tickets will reportedly be awarded, starting March 1, via a lottery system or on a first-come, first-serve basis; in a typical lucky draw system.

'Hello Hong Kong' free air tickets: Who all can apply?

The first phase of the free air tickets giveaway campaign, which began on March 1, is open to the residents across the Southeast Asia.

From April 1, the people from mainland China will be able to register themselves.

For the rest of the world, the free flight ticket giveaway will begin from May 1.

For Hong Kong locals, an additional 80,000 free outbound tickets will be offered starting July 1.

The campaign covers airfare on round-trip economy-class flights. It’s important to note that if you win, you'll still have to pay any related surcharges, fees and taxes.

'Hello Hong Kong' plan: What all discounts the winners will receive?

The arriving tourists will receive a welcome pack, consisting of the discounts across 1500 attractions and services across Hong Kong.

In a statement, the Hong Kong Tourism Board said that at least 1 million "Hong Kong Goodies" vouchers of value over HK$100 each would be given out to visitors, covering a complimentary welcome drink at participating bars, restaurants and hotels, or a cash voucher that can be redeemed against costs for local transport, accommodation and tourist attractions.

