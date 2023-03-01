Zero to 100 in under 5 minutes: Redmi unveils 300W fastest charger

After the revolutionary 210W charger, Redmi has announced a 300W fast-charging technology that promises to charge your device in less than five minutes. The Xiaomi subsidiary has revealed a new charger that can charge your phone from 0 to 100 per cent in less than five minutes.

Called the 300W Immortal Second Charger, the technology has officially been confirmed by Redmi. However, the technical aspects of the charger still need haven't been revealed yet.

Redmi released a video showing a modified Redmi Note 12 Discovery smartphone with a 4,100 mAh battery being charged. Redmi used a modified version of its Note 12 Discovery Edition, which comes with a 4,100mAh battery instead of a 4,300mAh one and linked it to its superfast charger. The devive can be seen charged to 50 per cent in just two minutes 11 seconds.

Redmi will release further information about the charging technology some time later. “This is the 300W charging test of the Note 12 Pro+ magic version,” a Weibo post reads.

The Redmi Note 12 Discovery Edition is currently only available in China and is the company’s fastest charging smartphone to date.

A Weibo video on the faster-charging claim showed the Redmi phone being charged using the new 300W wired charger from one per cent to 10 per cent in only 43 seconds.

The adapter of the charger comes with Double GaN technology and has more than 50 safety protections, Redmi said. Even though the charger claims it can charge up to 300W, 290W is what it can be seen hitting. However, that is also a pretty impressive display.

With the new fast-charging technology, it has also left behind Chinese phone maker Realme, which showcased its fast-charging technology earlier this month. Its new GT Neo 5 is known to charge a device in under 10 minutes.

(With inputs from agencies)

