Beyond Earth: Designers give a peek into what life could look like on Mars

Ever wonder what life would be like on the Red Planet? An ongoing exhibition in London gives a taste of how integral design will be in humanity's journey to Mars.

'Moving to Mars' design exhibition is running till February 23 at the Design Museum in London and has more than 200 exhibits on display from NASA, SpaceX, the European Space Agency and many others.

I went to the moving to mars exhibition today at the London Design Museum & it was awesome! I highly recommend it, they have good amount of history on spaceflight, as well as the tech being developed for future missions to Mars. It's really reinforced my eagerness to get to Mars! pic.twitter.com/qT8vUqzc4n — Dr Maggie Lieu (@Space_Mog) November 23, 2019 ×

The exhibition is about all things Mars and what will it take for the mankind to reach and start a life on the Red Planet.

From Mars-inspired fashion collection, Mars city design, the first spacesuit designed for Mars surface to the first sustainable urban design for the planet - a lot more is on the display for the visitors and space enthusiasts at the exhibition.

Not just this, visitors will also get a delightful experience of gazing at the high-resolution imagery from Mars which has never been seen in public before, People can also visit a full-scale Mars home, learn about the evolution of space suits and meet the Mars rovers.

Moving to Mars @ The Design Museum is definitely worth checking out too, London has the best exhibitions during winter pic.twitter.com/3rSzojv6Zl — DARNELL TEMENU (@DarnellTemenu) November 26, 2019 ×

Designers have also installed their vision on what farming will look like on the Red Planet and how transporting food for the journey to Mars will be made possible.