Former Indian software analyst writes ‘national’ anthem for Mars

An Indian software analyst turned opera singer has written a ‘national’ anthem for Mars.

Oscar Castellino was asked to pen the ode by the Mars Society, which campaigns for human exploration and settlement of the red planet.

Castellino wants to promote the idea humans can move to the red planet.

The anthem’s opening segment involves a compelling call for humanity: “Rise to Mars! Men and women. Dare to dream! Dare to strive! Build a home for our children. Make this desert come alive!”

Castellino, who grew up in the foothills of Himalayan mountains, said that he could see the stars clearly from his home as a child, and now feels sure humans will make it to other planets.