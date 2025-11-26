/Bessent reveals why Trump-Mamdani meeting was a hit: 'New leader...open-minded president'

US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent on Tuesday (November 25) revealed inside details of what happened during the meeting between US President Donald Trump and New York City mayoral elect Zohran Mamdani. He said that it was clear that Mamdani is the 'leader of the Democratic Party.' Bessent also praised the campaign by Mamdani during NYC Mayoral polls.

Speaking to CNBC, Bessent said, "I was in the room, and I think that you’ve got to have some admiration for a candidate who ran a campaign the way he did. It was a great, great campaign. He is clearly the leader of the Democratic Party now. And I think it speaks to how open-minded the president is, that he invited him into the Oval." Cautioning that running a government practically is different from a poll campaign, Bessent said, "It’s easy to run a campaign, but the practical everyday of keeping people safe, picking up the trash, making the subways run on time, we’ll see."

Add WION as a Preferred Source

Trump Mamdani meeting