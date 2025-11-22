/‘Find someone who looks at you…’: Trump–Mamdani meeting breaks the internet, sparks memefest online

US President Donald Trump who once called NYC mayor-elect Zohran Mamdani a “communist lunatic” looked all smitten by him as he visited the White House. The interaction and the bond between the two leaders has gone viral on the internet
Trump and Mamdani faced the media questions at Oval Office. Standing beside a seated Trump, Mamdani showed the world his polite mannerisms and his unmoving stance. While Trump and Mamdani were all smiles, US media grilled the two leaders by asking them about calling each other 'jihadist' and 'fascist'
A reporter asked Mamdani whether he still believed Trump was a fascist. Mamdani began "I've spoken about it" when Trump intervened and said: "That's okay, you can just say yes...That's easier. It's easier than explaining it, I don't mind. The US President then patted on Mamdani's arm. The video of the incident went viral on the internet
During the media interaction, Trump also said, "We agree on a lot more than I would have thought...We have one thing in common: We want this city of ours that we love to do very well."
Internet had a good time as the videos and photos of the two surfaced online. A person said that one should find somebody who looks at you like Trump looks at the NYC mayor-elect
Indian X also had a gala time with many praising the way in which Mamdani and Trump faced the US media
Trump's MAGA supporters had a meltdown and his longtime ally Laura Loomer asked if the White House is now normalising Communism