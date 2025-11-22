LOGIN
  • Wion
  • /Photos
  • /‘Find someone who looks at you…’: Trump–Mamdani meeting breaks the internet, sparks memefest online

‘Find someone who looks at you…’: Trump–Mamdani meeting breaks the internet, sparks memefest online

Navashree Nandini
Edited By Navashree Nandini
Published: Nov 22, 2025, 16:21 IST | Updated: Nov 22, 2025, 16:21 IST

US President Donald Trump who once called NYC mayor-elect Zohran Mamdani a “communist lunatic” looked all smitten by him as he visited the White House. The interaction and the bond between the two leaders has gone viral on the internet

Trump meets NYC mayor-elect Zohran Mamdani
1 / 7
(Photograph: AFP)

Trump meets NYC mayor-elect Zohran Mamdani

US President Donald Trump met New York City mayor-elect Zohran Mamdani on Nov 21 and their meeting has gone viral on the internet - this time for all right reasons

US media grills Mamdani and Trump
2 / 7
(Photograph: AFP)

US media grills Mamdani and Trump

Trump and Mamdani faced the media questions at Oval Office. Standing beside a seated Trump, Mamdani showed the world his polite mannerisms and his unmoving stance. While Trump and Mamdani were all smiles, US media grilled the two leaders by asking them about calling each other 'jihadist' and 'fascist'

Trump is a fascist? What Mamdani said
3 / 7
(Photograph: AFP)

Trump is a fascist? What Mamdani said

A reporter asked Mamdani whether he still believed Trump was a fascist. Mamdani began "I've spoken about it" when Trump intervened and said: "That's okay, you can just say yes...That's easier. It's easier than explaining it, I don't mind. The US President then patted on Mamdani's arm. The video of the incident went viral on the internet

'We agree on a lot more...': Trump on Mamdani
4 / 7
(Photograph: AFP)

'We agree on a lot more...': Trump on Mamdani

During the media interaction, Trump also said, "We agree on a lot more than I would have thought...We have one thing in common: We want this city of ours that we love to do very well."

Most shared meme on internet about Trump-Mamdani meet
5 / 7
(Photograph: AFP)

Most shared meme on internet about Trump-Mamdani meet

Internet had a good time as the videos and photos of the two surfaced online. A person said that one should find somebody who looks at you like Trump looks at the NYC mayor-elect

Indian X had a gala time
6 / 7
(Photograph: AFP)

Indian X had a gala time

Indian X also had a gala time with many praising the way in which Mamdani and Trump faced the US media

MAGA supporters had a meltdown
7 / 7
(Photograph: AFP)

MAGA supporters had a meltdown

Trump's MAGA supporters had a meltdown and his longtime ally Laura Loomer asked if the White House is now normalising Communism

Trending Photo

Labour Laws 2025: How the new labour codes can change your standard of living in India
10

Labour Laws 2025: How the new labour codes can change your standard of living in India

Happy Birthday Scarlett Johansson: Lucy, Black Widow- Watch 6 best movies on Netflix, Amazon Prime, ZEE5, JioHotstar and more
7

Happy Birthday Scarlett Johansson: Lucy, Black Widow- Watch 6 best movies on Netflix, Amazon Prime, ZEE5, JioHotstar and more

G20 Summit 2025: What is South Africa’s budget for preparations and security?
7

G20 Summit 2025: What is South Africa’s budget for preparations and security?

From drones to fighter jets: How AI is quietly reshaping India’s battlefield strategy
8

From drones to fighter jets: How AI is quietly reshaping India’s battlefield strategy

‘Find someone who looks at you…’: Trump–Mamdani meeting breaks the internet, sparks memefest online
7

‘Find someone who looks at you…’: Trump–Mamdani meeting breaks the internet, sparks memefest online