/'NYC mayor as running mate...': Did The Simpsons predict Trump-Mamdani White House meeting? Here's the TRUTH

After months of trading insults, US President Donald Trump and New York mayor-elect Zohran Mamdani shared a surprisingly warm meeting at the White House. Despite past clashes, both leaders said they focused on improving New York. Social media users asked if The Simpsons predicted their meet
US President Donald Trump met New York mayor-elect Zohran Mamdani on Nov 21 at the White House and shocked the world by showcasing exceptional bonhomie with him. Few social media users shared a snip of the show The Simpsons claiming that it predicted this meeting but what's the TRUTH?
The iconic TV show The Simpsons for three-decade-long run provided instances and scenes from around the world that are now proven to be eerily prophetic. Several clips and images and their resemblance with reality has added to the conspiracy theories about the show's alleged ability to "predict the future."
Several users on social media shared a snip of the show claiming that it was predicted long back that US President Donald Trump would meet a man like Zohran Mamdani. However, no clips of the show was found. Nor any such sequence was aired in the show. Netizens pointed out that the user used an AI generated image. So, NO THE SIMPSONS DID NOT PREDICT TRUMP-MAMDANI MEETING.
Trump- Mamdani meeting was a dramatic shift from hostility to warmth. While Trump had earlier called Mamdani 'jihadist' and Mamdani had called him 'fascist', the two behaved cordially with netizens claiming that the US president was impressed by the NYC mayor-elect.
While the meeting sparked memefest online, several critics including Fox News host Brian Kilmeade pointed out that Trump has never spoken or looked at US Vice President JD Vance in this manner. "I think JD Vance is jealous," adding that he thinks Trump wants to use Mamdani "as a running mate," The Hill reported, quoting Fox News host Brian Kilmeade.
Laura Loomer, a Donald Trump ally, lashed out at Trump and Republicans after the US president called Mamdani 'a rationale person.' She also predicted that the Democrats will win the US Presidential polls in 2028 and will have 'landslide' in the midterms after the meeting between Trump and Mamdani. She also asked Trump to mind being called 'fascist' by giving example of Charlie Kirk.