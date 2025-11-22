/‘Charlie Kirk got assassinated…’: Trump didn’t mind being called ‘fascist’ during Mamdani meet, but Laura Loomer says he should because...

Months after attacking each other verbally, leftist New York City mayor Zohran Mamdani and United States President Donald Trump were all smiles at a White House meeting on Nov 21. Laura Loomer, a Donald Trump ally, lashed out at Trump and Republicans after the US president called Mamdani 'a rationale person.' She also predicted that the Democrats will win the US Presidential polls in 2028 and will have 'landslide' in the midterms after the meeting between Trump and Mamdani. She asked the US president if he is now “normalising communism.” Loomer slammed Trump for not answering back at the reporter who asked Mamdani about fascism.

During the press interaction at the Oval Office, a reporter asked Mamdani whether he still believed Trump was a fascist. Mamdani began "I've spoken about it" when Trump intervened and said: “That's okay, you can just say yes...That's easier. It's easier than explaining it, I don't mind. The US President then patted on Mamdani's arm. The video of the incident went viral on the internet. Loomer shared the video and wrote on X, “We should mind. The word fascist is what got Charlie Kirk assassinated while he was surrounded by a table full of hats that said ‘47’”.

Claiming that Mamdani is the face of the Democrat party, she shed “How will the GOP campaign ahead of 2026 if Mamdani and his policies are now considered rational and good for New York?”. Loomer also repeated her old claims that Mamdani's campaign was funded by Muslim Brotherhood and Hamas. Reminding her audience about the time when Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky was humiliated at the White House, Loomer asked, "Why did Zelensky receive a harsher welcome at the White House than Mamdani? If you’re a Republican, why not just stay home in 2026 and 2028 since Mamdani’s policies are amazing? I’m confused. No need to oppose the left I guess. I guess socialism is “comfortable” now…No need to vote for the GOP in 2026 is the message I’m getting from that. Am I missing something?,” she wrote in a post on X.