'JD Vance is jealous': Trump-Mamdani chemistry sparks backlash as allies predict ‘Dems will win 2028’

US President Donald Trump who once called New York mayor-elect Zohran Mamdani a “communist lunatic” looked all smitten by him as he visited the White House on Nov 21. The interaction and the bond between the two leaders has gone viral on the internet, with MAGA supporters slamming Trump for praising the Democrat and others appreciating the good politics at play in the Oval Office. While the meeting sparked memefest online, several critics including Fox News host Brian Kilmeade pointed out that Trump has never spoken or looked at US Vice President JD Vance in this manner.

"I think JD Vance is jealous,” adding that he thinks Trump wants to use Mamdani “as a running mate,” The Hill reported, quoting Fox News host Brian Kilmeade. He also said that the “mood and room” at Mamdani and Trump’s meeting was “pretty different” from their comments about one another over the past few months. He called the meeting a “love fest” and a “respect fest.” He also added that Trump sounded “complimentary” when talking about Mamdani, and they even exchanged “a friendly handshake” during their meeting.

Months after attacking each other verbally, leftist mayor Zohran Mamdani and President Donald Trump were all smiles at a White House meeting. They both said that they did not focus on differences and spoke about what could be better for New Yorkers. AFP reported that Washington watchers were bracing for sparks to fly when the self-described Democratic socialist met the Republican leader who has in turn branded the mayor-elect a "communist" and suggested the Ugandan-born New Yorker should be deported. However, in what seemed like a complete U-turn, both were all smiles during the meeting. "We're going to be helping him to make everybody's dream come true: having a strong and very safe New York," Trump said. Mamdani described the face-to-face as "very productive" and spoke of the leaders' "shared admiration and love" for America's financial capital and largest city. Trump shared multiple photographs of the White House meeting on his Truth Social platform, calling it a ‘great honour.'

Laura Loomer fumes after Trump praises Mamdani