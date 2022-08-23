'Battle to protect our homeland': Taiwan president issues warning for China

Taiwan president Tsai Ing-wen had a strong message for China as she said that her country resisted the Chinese military sixty years ago and are ready to defend their homeland once again. During her meeting with the visiting group of United States academics from Stanford University, Tsai spoke about the history Taiwan shares with China and referred to the Chinese attacks in August 1958.

"Sixty-four years ago, during the Aug. 23 battle, our soldiers and civilians operated in solidarity and safeguarded Taiwan, so that we have the democratic Taiwan today," she said.

"That battle to protect our homeland showed the world that no threat of any kind could shake the Taiwanese people's resolve to defend their nation, not in the past, not now, and not in the future,"

"We too will show the world that the people of Taiwan have both the resolve and confidence to safeguard peace, security, freedom and prosperity for ourselves," she added according to Reuters.

The Chinese military attacked Taiwan-controlled islands of Kinmen and Matsu in 1958 but in that occasion, Taiwan was able to fight back with the help of the US who provided them with weapons.

"As Taiwan stands on the front line of authoritarian expansionism, we continue to bolster our defence autonomy, and we will also continue to work with the United States on this front," Tsai said.

In the past month, Taiwan has hosted a number of US politicians including House speaker Nancy Pelosi – a visit which caused a massive uproar in China. In retaliation, the Chinese military conducted a number of military drills with aircrafts and ships positioned on the Taiwan strait border.