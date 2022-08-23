US legislators introduce bill to ease news media negotiations with Google, Facebook

A revised version of a measure to make it simpler for news organisations to bargain collectively with platforms like Google and Facebook was released by a bipartisan group of American lawmakers on Monday.

According to a news release from lawmakers, the Journalism Competition and Preservation Act "removes legal obstacles to news organization's ability to negotiate collectively and secure fair terms from gatekeeper platforms that regularly access news content without paying for its value."

The group includes Democratic Senator Amy Klobuchar, Republican Senator John Kennedy, both of whom serve on the Judiciary Committee, as well as Democratic Representative David Cicilline and Republican Representative Ken Buck, both of whom serve on the House Judiciary Committee.

The Computer & Communications Industry Association and NetChoice, two trade associations for the technology sector that Facebook and Google, are members of, rejected an earlier iteration of the law that was filed in March 2021.

The amended measure would apply to non-network news broadcasters and publishers of news with fewer than 1,500 full-time employees. According to the news release, it would enable them to collaborate in order to obtain better agreements from Facebook, Google, and other significant platforms.

Any print, broadcast, or internet news business with a committed editorial staff that published at least once per week would have been subject to the 2021 Act.

(with inputs from agencies)