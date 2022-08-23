Russia planning strikes on Ukraine civilian infrastructure soon: US intelligence

A United States official said on Monday that the US has information suggesting that Russia is preparing to shortly conduct new assaults against the government and civilian infrastructure of Ukraine.

“We have information that Russia is stepping up efforts to launch strikes against Ukraine’s civilian infrastructure and government facilities in the coming days. Given Russia’s track record in Ukraine, we are concerned about the continued threat that Russian strikes pose to civilians and civilian infrastructure," the official said, as reported by Reuters.

The assertion, according to the official, was supported by downgraded American intelligence.

This week marks six months since Vladimir Putin issued an order for tens of thousands of Russian soldiers to invade Ukraine for a "special military operation"—a magnitude of invasion not seen in Europe since World War Two. As a result of Russia's continuous bombardment, tens of thousands have died, millions have fled, and cities have been completely destroyed.

At least four persons were hurt by Russian rockets fired at Nikopol, Krivyi Rih, and Synelnykovsky, which are all close to the largest nuclear power plant in Europe, Zaporizhzhia, overnight, according to regional governor Valentyn Reznichenko's Telegram post.

According to the General Staff of Ukraine, Russian forces damaged the Soledar, Zaytseve, and Bilogorivka regions in the eastern Bakhmut region using artillery and multiple rocket launcher systems.

In the southeast of Ukraine's Odesa region, Russia claimed that its Kalibr missiles had targeted a granary, while Kyiv claimed that a missile stockpile including missiles for a US-made HIMARS rocket had been hit.

The commander of Ukraine's armed forces reported that about 9,000 military soldiers from his country had died in the conflict with Russia.

According to local authorities, Ukraine's capital Kyiv forbade public celebrations this week honouring the country's independence from the Russian-dominated Soviet Union, and its second-largest city Kharkiv imposed a curfew because of an increased risk of Russian aggression.

(with inputs from agencies)

