/Bangladesh PM-to-be Tarique Rahman, lawmakers sworn into parliament: What happens next?

Bangladesh's prime minister-to-be Tarique Rahman and lawmakers were sworn into parliament on Tuesday (Feb 17), becoming the first elected representatives since the ouster of Sheikh Hasina after deadly 2024 uprising. 60-year-old Rahman registered an impressive win in the recently concluded polls. He is the son of former late Prime Minister Khaleda Zia and returned to Bangladesh after 17 years of self-imposed exile. The lawmakers, who promised loyalty to Bangladesh, were sworn in by the Chief Election Commissioner AMM Nasir Uddin. Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) lawmakers are expected to formally elect Rahman as their leader, with President Mohammed Shahabuddin then to administer the oath of office to the prime minister and his ministers later on Tuesday afternoon. The BNP coalition won 212 seats, compared with 77 for the Jamaat-e-Islami-led alliance. Hasina's Awami League party was barred from taking part in the elections.

"This victory belongs to Bangladesh, belongs to democracy. This victory belongs to people who aspire to and have sacrificed for democracy. We are about to begin our journey in a situation marked by a fragile economy left behind by the authoritarian regime, weakened constitutional and statutory institutions, and a deteriorating law and order situation," Tarique Rahman said in his victory speech on Saturday (Feb 14). He has also called for all parties to "remain united" in a country polarised by years of bitter rivalry.

Who all are attending the swearing-in ceremony?

From India, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla and Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri are attending the swearing-in ceremony. Bhutan Prime Minister Tshering Tobgay, Maldives President Mohamed Muizzu, Pakistan Planning Minister Ahsan Iqbal, Nepal Foreign Minister Bala Nanda Sharma, Sri Lanka Health Minister Nalinda Jayatissa, United Kingdom's Seema Malhotra who serves as Indo-Pacific Under Secretary and high-level delegates from Qatar, Malaysia, and Brunei will also attend the event. Invitations have been sent to leaders from China, Saudi Arabia, Turkey, and the UAE.

Tarique Rahman's reaches out to Opposition