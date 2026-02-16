/“Victory over a demon”: Yunus recalls Hasina’s fall in farewell address to Bangladesh

Bangladesh’s Chief Adviser Muhammad Yunus tendered his resignation on Monday (Feb 16) after 1.5 years in office, delivering a farewell address to the nation before handing over power to Prime Minister-elect Tarique Rahman following the recently concluded general elections.

“Today, the interim government is stepping down,” the 85-year-old Nobel Peace Prize winner said, adding, “But let the practice of democracy, freedom of speech, and fundamental rights that has begun not be halted.”

Yunus returned from self-imposed exile in August 2024, days after former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina was overthrown in violent student-led protests backed by Islamist Jamaat-e-Islami and other factions, ending her 15 years in power.

Recalling the day Hasina was forced to flee to India as the mob ransacked her house, he said, “That was the day of great liberation. What a day of joy it was. Bangladeshis across the world shed tears of happiness. The youth of our country freed it from the grip of a demon.”

On August 8, 2024, Yunus was appointed Chief Adviser of the interim government, overseeing the country during a tumultuous period. He now hands over power after Tarique Rahman led the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) to a landslide victory in elections last week.

Critics have accused the Yunus-led interim government of pursuing a political vendetta against Hasina, as her party, the Awami League, was banned from political activities and barred from contesting the elections. Other criticism centred on Islamist groups allegedly having free rein, leading to targeted attacks against minorities, especially Hindus, who make up nearly 7% of the population.

The BNP alliance won 212 seats, compared with 77 for the Jamaat-e-Islami-led alliance, according to the Election Commission.

“The people, voters, political parties, and stakeholder institutions linked to the election have set a commendable example,” Yunus said, adding, “This election has set a benchmark for future polls.”

Speaking about the time he took over as Chief Adviser, he said, “We did not start from zero, we started from a deficit.” Yunus also hailed the “July Charter,” which proposes term limits for prime ministers, the creation of an upper house of parliament, and stronger presidential powers. He claimed, “Sweeping away the ruins, we rebuilt institutions and set the course for reforms.”