/AI Impact Summit 2026: India Becomes AI Powerhouse as Global Tech Giants Bets Big

India kicks off the AI Impact Summit 2026 in New Delhi, hosting global tech leaders, CEOs, and government officials. The summit features over 500 sessions and 840 exhibitors showcasing cutting-edge AI solutions. 24 global leaders are also expected to attend the summit. Big tech companies are investing billion into India’s AI infrastructure, while Indian startups like Sarvam AI gain global recognition. Discover how India is shaping the future of artificial intelligence and emerging as a global AI powerhouse.