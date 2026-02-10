/Another Hindu man killed in Bangladesh, trader hacked to death at workplace

Minorities in Bangladesh continue to face targeted attacks, with another incident involving a Hindu businessman coming to light. Sushen Chandra Sarkar, a 62-year-old Hindu trader, was killed by unidentified individuals in the Trishal area of Mymensingh district in northern Bangladesh. Sarkar, who owned a small business named Bhai Bhai Enterprise, was reportedly hacked to death inside his shop. The perpetrators allegedly closed the shutter and fled the scene.

The incident comes just three days before Bangladesh’s general elections, scheduled for February 12, nearly 18 months after the ouster of former prime minister Sheikh Hasina in a violent uprising in August 2024 that ended her 15-year tenure.

According to the Bangladesh police, the incident came to light after Sarkar, a resident of Southkanda village, failed to return home late on Monday night.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

“Sushen Chandra Sarkar was a businessman. When he didn’t return home at night, his son repeatedly called him but received no response. Eventually, the son went to his father’s shop and found him injured by criminals, with a head wound caused by a sharp weapon. He was taken to Mymensingh Medical College Hospital, where doctors declared him dead despite efforts to save him,” Hasan Israfil, Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) of Trishal Circle, told ANI.

Hasan added that the motive behind the killing remains unclear and that an investigation is underway. “We have not yet been able to determine the motive behind this murder. We are still trying to uncover the reason,” he said.

Under Chief Adviser Muhammad Yunus, who replaced Sheikh Hasina at the helm of Bangladesh’s caretaker government, radical elements have gained greater space amid a deteriorating security environment. The period has seen a rise in attacks against Hindu minorities.

The Human Rights Congress for Bangladesh Minorities (HRCBM) has raised serious concerns in its latest report, warning that unfounded blasphemy accusations are increasingly being used to harass minorities, seize their property and, in some cases, kill them.

According to the report, 73 false blasphemy-related cases were recorded across 32 districts between June and December 2025, with Hindu minorities emerging as the primary targets. The incidents involved beatings, lynchings and illegal occupation of property.

The organisation said such allegations are often used as a pretext to settle personal vendettas or conceal disputes over land and other assets. The report documents each case in detail, listing victims’ names, locations and dates, and also includes the killing of Dipu Chandra Das.