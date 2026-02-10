/Yunus vows peaceful transfer of power, hails upcoming election as defining moment for Bangladesh

Bangladesh Chief Adviser Muhammad Yunus on Tuesday (Feb 10) urged citizens to actively participate in the upcoming 13th national parliamentary elections and the referendum on the July National Charter. He described the twin polls as a defining moment that could fundamentally reshape the country’s political future and democratic framework.

In a televised address to the nation, two days ahead of the general elections, Yunus said Bangladesh stands at a crucial “historic and future-defining” juncture after years of political turmoil and an uprising that led to the current situation.

The 13th general elections are scheduled for February 12, nearly 18 months after the ouster of former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina in a violent uprising in August 2024, which ended her 15-year tenure.

The Chief Adviser hailed the elections as one of the largest participatory contests in Bangladesh’s history, with 51 political parties and more than 2,000 candidates. He emphasised that the broad-based participation reflects a renewed political awakening and a strong public desire for change.

Promises peaceful transfer of power

The Nobel laureate urged political parties and candidates to place national interest above personal and partisan benefits. He rejected claims that the interim government intends to cling to power, calling them propaganda, and assured that the administration’s mandate would end once democratically elected representatives assume office.

Yunus said the interim government is prepared to hand over power swiftly and “with pride” after the election process concludes.

Emphasising the importance of the referendum on the July National Charter, he described it as a landmark democratic exercise that empowers citizens to directly decide whether to endorse a reform framework developed through consultations with more than 30 political parties.

However, critics have accused the Muhammad Yunus-led interim government of pursuing a political vendetta against former prime minister Sheikh Hasina. Her party, the Awami League, has been banned from carrying out political activities and from participating in the February 12 elections.