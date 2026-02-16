/People of Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa living in 'stone age,' claims Maryam Nawaz

Pakistan’s Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz met students of Gujrat University on Monday (Feb 16). During her address, she mentioned that people in the state of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa were living in “stone age”. She claimed that PTI did not take adequate steps towards developing the region or introducing technology.Maryam said the students of Punjab have access to multiple schemes, which include technical training programmes.

“So there is Honhaar (scholarship) here, and incitement there, but this is nothing to rejoice about,” she was quoted by news out Dawn, while comparing the two states. The upset Punjab CM said, “People of KP were still living in the stone age”.

Maryam went on to say that people of KP do not know what development is. “They do not know that you must have a gadget or a laptop or an iPad or a computer in your hands if you are to meet global standards in today’s age,” she added. She pointed at the 13-year PTI rule and noted that the KP government always said they were spreading “awareness.”

In her address, she also spoke of how Opposition had “joked” about her parents’ health. She highlighted her father former Pak Prime Minister Nawaz Sharifwas ill while he was in prison in 2019. She said he was in his 70s, “He got sick after multiple heart attacks and his platelets dropped. He had cardiac pain (but) such a joke was made out of his ailment.”