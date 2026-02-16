/Government Medical Board reports Imran Khan’s vision improving, after lawyer claimed 85 per cent vision loss

A medical board examining jailed former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan reported an improvement in his eyesight on Monday (Feb 16) and did not recommend shifting him to a hospital. The report said Khan’s vision in his right eye has improved from 6/36 to 6/9, while his left eye has 6/6 vision with the use of glasses. The assessment was carried out by a board comprising Dr Nadeem Qureshi and Dr Arif, following a detailed examination at Adiala Jail.

The medical examination was conducted by a medical board after Imran Khan's lawyer, in a news conference, claimed that the former Pakistan cricket captain lost most of the vision in his right eye. Safdar Khan, Khan's lawyer, made these claims after visiting him in Jail and submitted a report to Pakistan's chief justice and the Supreme Court detailing his concerns and requesting treatment for his client.

"One of his eyes has only 15 per cent vision," Safdar told a news conference in Islamabad on Thursday.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

Pakistan's Supreme Court directed the formation of a medical board to assess Khan's condition and set a deadline of February 16 for the submission of the report. The government, however, ignored similar orders of the top court earlier, but acted this time, fearing public backlash.

Meanwhile, the report showed the swelling had reduced in Imran’s right eye, with its thickness decreased from 550 to 350, which the report described as a sign of improvement.

Imran Khan's party, the PTI, has rejected the medical report. They claim he has lost 85% of his vision (leaving only 15%) and have termed the government-led examination "malicious" because his personal physicians were not allowed to be present.

Khan, the founder of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), remains incarcerated at the high-security Adiala Jail in Rawalpindi. According to the lawyer and relatives, he has been held in solitary confinement for a long period of time without any outside contact for months.

The PTI leader has been in custody since August 5, 2023, and has received multiple prison sentences, including 17 years on corruption charges in the Toshakhana case involving state gifts.