In a shocking turn of events, Israeli producer Dan Eden, best known for her Apple TV series Tehran, was found dead on Sunday (Feb. 15) in a hotel room in Athens, Greece. She was 52 years old.



Eden was one of the most prominent figures in Israeli television. She followed in her father’s footsteps by becoming a producer and eventually took over the family production company after he passed away from Parkinson’s disease. Eden gained worldwide recognition as the producer and co-creator of the hit espionage drama series Tehran, which won the International Emmy Award for Best Drama Series in 2021.

Dana Eden found dead: Suicide suspected

Add WION as a Preferred Source

Eden was in Athens for the shoot of the show's season 4. No cause of death has been confirmed, but as per Reuters, local police are treating her death as suicide based on early evidence and testimonies

The body of Eden was found after her brother failed to reach her after several attempts.

"This is a moment of great sorrow for the family, friends, and colleagues," international production company Donna and Shula Productions said in a statement.

Dismissing the rumours of involvement of anykind of nationalistic involvement, saying, “The production company wishes to clarify that rumors regarding a criminal or nationalistic-related death are not true and are unfounded.”

Pills were reportedly found at the scene, and bruises were found on the victim's neck by the coroner.

Israeli public broadcaster Kan said in a statement: “We mourn the passing of our

colleague and partner in a long line of productions, series, and programs at the Israeli Public Broadcasting Corporation – Dana Eden. Dana was among the senior figures in Israel’s television industry and played a central role in creating and leading some of the corporation’s most prominent and influential productions. Her professional and personal legacy will continue to shape Israeli television for many years to come.”

According to reports, an autopsy will be done to determine the cause of death and local police have started collecting security camera footage and testimony from hotel staff.

More about Tehran

Created by Eden, Moshe Zonder and Maor Kohn and written by Tony Saint and Simon Allen, and directed by Daniel Syrkin, the global espionage thriller was renewed for season four in Dec 2025.

The season three premiere on Jan 9 through Feb 27, with each episode coming out on a weekly basis.



Season three of Tehran stars Hugh Laurie as Eric Peterson alongside Niv Sultan, who reprises her role as agent Tamar Rabinyan.