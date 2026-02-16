European Union snubs Trump; says it won't join US President's 'Board of Peace'

The European Union snubbed Donald Trump as it confirmed that the bloc will not become a part of the US President's "Board of Peace." The 27-nation grouping joins major countries including France, Germany and the United Kingdom, citing concerns that the Trump-led border undermines the United Nations charter.

A Brussels spokesman on Monday (Feb 16) disclosed that the bloc will send its representative to participate in a meeting related to Gaza, but declined to join the board as a member.

The European Commissioner for the Mediterranean, Dubravka Šuica, will head to Washington to represent the EU at the meeting on Thursday.

"She will participate in the meeting of the Board of Peace for the specific part dedicated to Gaza. Let me stress that the European Commission is not becoming a member of the Board of Peace," EU spokesman Guillaume Mercier said.

The EU executive's participation is part of the bloc's "long-standing commitment" to the implementation of the Gaza ceasefire and "to support the reconstruction and the post-recovery in Gaza," he added.

The Board of Peace, under the chairmanship of Trump, was initially proposed to oversee Gaza's truce and reconstruction after the war between Hamas and Israel. However, later it widened its scope to include the resolution of all sorts of international conflicts.

The US President's peace initiative is now being seen as a United States-dominated alternative to the United Nations, raising questions about whether it would further concentrate global decision-making under Washington’s influence.



The European Union raised concerns regarding the scope of the board and whether it is compatible with the UN charter.

"We still have a number of questions regarding several elements in the Board of Peace: one concerning its scope, two concerning its governance, and three, its compatibility with the UN Charter," EU spokesman Anouar El Anouni said.