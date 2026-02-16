/RIM-116, Sea Sparrow, MK-15 Phalanx: The weapon arsenal that makes USS Gerald R. Ford nearly untouchable

The USS Gerald R. Ford, the lead ship of her class in the United States Navy, is equipped with a suite of defensive weapon systems designed to protect her in contested waters. Though her primary role is as an airbase at sea, the carrier possesses multiple layers of defence to intercept and neutralise threats ranging from incoming missiles to aircraft and small boats. The Ford uses a combination of ESSM, RIM-116 Rolling Airframe Missiles (RAM), and Phalanx CIWS for layered defense.





