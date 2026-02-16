/Avalanche derails passenger train in Switzerland, five injured

At least five people were injured after an avalanche derailed a train in the Swiss Alps. In a social media post Valais Police announced that a train had derailed in the village of Goppenstein at around 7 am local time, and a response was underway with injuries “likely.”



Authorities later confirmed that "Five people were injured. One of them was taken to hospital," adding that the rest of the passengers on the regional train in Goppenstein had been evacuated.

The accident occurred as the region was under the second-highest avalanche warning.

Swiss Federal Railways said on its website that an avalanche caused the accident.

The affected train was a RegioExpress that departed Spiez at 6:12 am. According to the Bern–Lötschberg–Simplon (BLS), the train company, there were 29 passengers on board at the time of the derailment.

Train services between Goppenstein and Brig in canton Valais have been interrupted until 4 PM. Further delays and train cancellations are expected.

