Google Preferred
Avalanche derails passenger train in Switzerland, five injured

Ajaypal Choudhary
Edited By Ajaypal Choudhary
Published: Feb 16, 2026, 17:46 IST | Updated: Feb 16, 2026, 18:57 IST
This handout photograph taken and releasaed by Police Cantonale Valaisanne on February 16, 2026 shows a regional train derailed in Goppenstein, southern Switzerland. Photograph: (AFP)

Story highlights

The accident occurred as the region was under the second-highest avalanche warning. 

At least five people were injured after an avalanche derailed a train in the Swiss Alps. In a social media post Valais Police announced that a train had derailed in the village of Goppenstein at around 7 am local time, and a response was underway with injuries “likely.”


Authorities later confirmed that "Five people were injured. One of them was taken to hospital," adding that the rest of the passengers on the regional train in Goppenstein had been evacuated.

The accident occurred as the region was under the second-highest avalanche warning.

Swiss Federal Railways said on its website that an avalanche caused the accident.

The affected train was a RegioExpress that departed Spiez at 6:12 am. According to the BLS, there were 29 passengers on board at the time of the derailment.

Train services between Goppenstein and Brig in the canton of Valais have been interrupted until 4 PM. Further delays and train cancellations are expected.

